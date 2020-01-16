Vigil planned for anniversary of deadly shooting at McGowan Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW) - Friday marks one year since a beloved mother and grandmother was shot to death while walking her dog in a west side Cleveland park. Her killer has never been found.

A candlelight vigil will be held in McGowan Park where Sheila Kay Wallace was shot and killed on January 17, 2019.

"I would tell her that I love her so much and that she was the greatest mom that anybody could have ever asked for," said her daughter, Katie Wallace.

It has been a rough year for Katie, the first year without her mother.

"I just want to know why, why her?" she asked.

The 58-year-old mother and grandmother was walking her dog in McGowan Park, in the city's west side Bellaire-Puritas neighborhood around 7:00 p.m

Cleveland police say someone shot her once in the head and twice in the chest. When she was found, her dog was still by her side.

"I hope she didn't even register what was going on. I hope she wasn't scared," said her daughter.

Katie says she has received an overwhelming amount of support since her mother's death.

Sheila Wallace was an administrative assistant at the Cleveland Clinic, an active churchgoer and volunteer with the Bluecoats Drum and Bugle Corps.

"I know people are afraid to talk about this, even people that might know something. I know that, but I know if I'm willing to come out here and talk about this, then if somebody knows something, then they should be willing to come forward to say something," said Katie.

Katie says she wants people to not only remember her mother as an amazing woman, but she always wants to remind people that whoever cut short her life, is still out there.

"It's only a matter of time before they do this to someone else, before someone else's mother, someone else's grandma, or sister, aunt, daughter, best friend and that's not ok. I don't want someone else to go through the pain we've gone through," she said.

