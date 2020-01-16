× United Airlines discontinuing nonstop flights from Hopkins to LaGuardia, Reagan Natl. airports

CLEVELAND (WJW) — United Airlines is discontinuing nonstop flights from Cleveland Hopkins International Airport to New York LaGuardia and Ronald Reagan Washington National airports.

United says they will instead have larger aircraft flying into New York/Newark and Washington Dulles airports.

There will be no decrease in the overall number of United offers between Cleveland and these cities, according to the company. In fact, they expect to increase the total number of premium seats in 2020 as a result of these changes.

The changes go in to effect March 29.

Additionally, United says they are expanding their current schedule of nonstop flights from Cleveland to Florida this spring, with new weekend non-stop flights to Tampa, Fort Lauderdale and Fort Myers.