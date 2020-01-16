× Stark County sheriff deputies investigating after dog found with what appears to be gunshot wound

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WJW)- Stark County sheriff deputies are investigating after an injured dog was found with what appears to have been a gunshot wound to the face.

The dog was found Wednesday and is being held at the Stark County Dog Warden’s office.

“Someone found the dog near the Stark County and Tuscawaras County line and took it to a vet for treatment, “ said Major C.J. Stantz. “That vet then contacted our Dog Warden Division. “

Stantz told FOX 8 an owner has not been located.

“The dog was discovered in a very rural area and we don’t know any circumstances as to how the dog got injured,” Stantz said.

The good news is the dog is expected to be OK.

Officials say the dog is a German Shepherd mix believed to by about three years old.

If anyone knows the owner they are asked to call the Stark County Sheriff’s Office as soon as possible.

According to officials, if the owner is not located the dog will be put up for adoption in the future.