LAS VEGAS (WJW) — One lucky gambler is now a multi-millionaire after playing a Wheel of Fortune slot machine at Excalibur Las Vegas.

The casino tweeted Tuesday, “Congrats to a lucky slot player who won $5,482,229 on one of our Wheel of Fortune machines! That’s what we call Slot Machine Royalty!”

No other details were given by the casino, but the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported it happened just after midnight Sunday on a $5 machine, and the winning spin came on a $25 play.