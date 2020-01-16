Show Info: January 16, 2020
Clean Eatz
Mentor & Canton Locations:
9385 Mentor Avenue
Mentor, OH
5139 W Tuscarawas
Canton, OH
www.cleaneatz.com
One World Shop
19321 Detroit Road
Rocky River, Ohio 44116
440-333-7709
www.oneworldshopcle.org
Comedian Mike Vecchione
Jan 16-18
Hilarities
www.pickwickandfrolic.com
Baba Yaga’s Greenhouse Café
12210 Larchmere Blvd,
Cleveland, OH 44120
Valentine’s Day Dinner
7p Feb 14th
$40/person
Appetizer, salad, dinner, dessert
BYOB
https://www.babavegan.com/
Cleveland Metroparks
Owl Hoot-enanny
11a-4p Sunday Jan 19
North Chagrin Nature Center
www.ClevelandMetroparks.com
*live animal talks, hikes, crafts and more
Partake
Superbowl Snacks:
Pizza Dip with Garlic Crostinis
Jalapeno Cheddar and Bacon Dip
Mac and Cheese with BBQ Pulled Pork
Taco Stuffed Potato Skins
Guacamole
Available from Friday, Jan 31st until Sunday, Feb 2nd
www.ParTakeKitchen.com
Mortach Financial
https://mortachfinancial.com/
www.TravisMillsFoundation.org/Dave