Scrumptious Superbowl Snacks

Partake

Superbowl Snacks:

Pizza Dip with Garlic Crostinis

Jalapeno Cheddar and Bacon Dip

Mac and Cheese with BBQ Pulled Pork

Taco Stuffed Potato Skins

Guacamole

Available from Friday, Jan 31st until Sunday, Feb 2nd

www.ParTakeKitchen.com

Black Bean and Butternut Squash Tostadas! Here is the recipe...

Ingredients:

1 Butternut Squash, Peeled, Seeded and Medium Diced

1 14 oz Can Black Beans

1/2 head of purple cabbage, shredded

1 jalapeno, seeded and minced

1 red onion, minced

1 Avocado, peeled and thinly Sliced

1 bunch Cilantro, Chopped

3 Cloves Garlic, minced

3 Limes, Juiced

1/2 tsp Adobo Seasoning

1/2 tsp Chili Powder

1/2 tsp Kosher Salt

1/2 tsp Cumin

1 pinch Red Pepper Flakes

Avocado Oil

Flour Tortillas

Cojita Cheese

Method:

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Toss the Squash with Avocado Oil and all the spices, lay squash out on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Roast for 30 minutes or until golden brown and fork tender.

Prepare the beans.. heat 1 TBSP avocado oil in a skillet. Add Garlic and Red pepper flakes and cook 1-2 minutes until fragrant. Add the drained beans and 1/3 of the lime juice. Stir the beans and mash a few times with the back of a spoon, continue to cook until heated through.

Mix the cabbage with the remaining lime juice, salt, jalapeno, red onion and 3/4 of the cilantro.

Fry the flour tortillas in a skillet with a small amount of oil, fry for 1 minute per side or until both sides are crispy and golden. Build the Tostadas with black beans, butternut squash, slaw, sliced avocado, cheese and cilantro!

ParTake Kitchen will be selling these Tostadas as a kit with everything prepped for people to build at home! We will also be selling the following game day snacks, all will be available Friday, Jan 31st - Sunday, Feb 2nd! ...

