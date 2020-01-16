Police searching for man who allegedly stole vehicles from Brunswick fitness centers

BRUNSWICK, Ohio (WJW) — Police in Brunswick are asking for help identifying a man who allegedly stole vehicles from area fitness centers more than once.

According to a Facebook post, on Jan. 12 between 1:43 p.m. and 2:54 p.m., a man entered a Planet Fitness at Laurel Square, took a set of car keys from the key board and took a vehicle from the parking lot.

On Jan. 14, the same person from Planet Fitness stole another vehicle from UXL Fitness and attempted to use the victim’s credit cards at a Strongsville WalMart.

The man’s image was caught on surveillance video.

Anyone with information on his identity is asked to call Brunswick police.

