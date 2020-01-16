Police department puts out ‘warning’ as ‘highly-addictive substance’ resurfaces in community

KENOSHA, Wis. (WJW) — Police in Wisconsin have issued a “warning” about a “highly addictive substance” that has recently resurfaced.

The Kenosha Police Department says the substance is commonly known as “Thin Mints,” “Peanut Butter Patties,” “Thanks-A-Lot,” “Peanut Butter Sandwich,” “Shortbread” and “S’mores.”

They say that young girls run the operation and get customers with a “good cause story.”

Police say if you come in contact with any of these addictive cookies, you can drop them off at the department. Officers are “happy to assist with proper disposal.”

Interested in buying Girl Scout cookies? Click here to find cookies near you.