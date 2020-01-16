Ohio Girl Scout remixes popular Lizzo song to promote cookie sales

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WJW) — It’s Girl Scout cookie season and a scout from central Ohio has come up with a unique way to encourage people to buy from her.

Amory created her own remix of “Truth Hurts” by Lizzo, featuring cookie themed lyrics.

Take a listen:

Amory is a member of Girl Scouts of Ohio’s Heartland. She is currently a Junior-ranked scout in Troop 6005.

She says cookie sales help her troop pay for outings and contribute to funding their community service projects. Last year Troop 6005 completed three service projects.

Amory would like to sell 2,020 boxes of cookies so she can earn a free week at Girl Scout camp.

Anyone interested in helping Amory reach her goal can do so by ordering through her Cookie World page.

More on Girl Scouts, here.