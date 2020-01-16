North Carolina woman issues warning after she says Bath & Body Works candle went up in flames

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WJW) — A North Carolina woman is warning fellow shoppers after she says a Bath & Body Works candle exploded in her home, sending wax everywhere.

Valentina Chavis took to Facebook after the incident, issuing a warning to her followers.

“WARNING‼️” Chavis wrote. “If you use candles from bath and body works PLEASE keep an eye on them. If it wasn’t for my daughter today my house would’ve burned down. This candle exploded and was on fire when my daughter walked back in my living room.”

According to WCNC, the candle had only been burning for 30 minutes before Chavis’ daughter, Savannah, saw flames shooting up from it.

When Savannah couldn’t extinguish the fire, she reportedly tossed the candle outside.

The family is grateful that their home didn’t burn down.

Chavis says she contacted Bath & Body Works to alert them about the incident and was instructed to take the candle back to the store for an exchange.

“I said no ma’am. Don’t want any more candles from there, I was just informing you that this happened,” Chavis continued in her post.

The company released the following statement to WCNC regarding the incident:

“We are very sorry that this happened and are taking the situation extremely seriously. The safety of our customers is our number one priority.”

Bath & Body Works says that decades of testing have proven that their candles are safe when used in accordance with the printed instructions. These instructions reportedly include trimming the wicks to a quarter inch before lighting and never burning them for more than four hours.

More on Bath & Body Works, here.