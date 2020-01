Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) - FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to find the missing.

Delriona Bacon is 16.

She's been missing since December 23, 2019.

That evening she was headed for the bus station, but no one has heard from her since.

If you can help, call (216)623-3082.

