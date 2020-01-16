Medina students create pouches to aid Australian wildlife hurt in bushfires

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEDINA, Ohio (WJW) — Elementary and middle school students in Medina are creating joey pouches and wraps for injured and orphaned young kangaroos and bats in Australia.

"The baby bats aren't able to be with their mothers at this moment," explained second-grade student Laura Medley.

Garfield Elementary students spent Thursday morning learning about the wildfires and how it has affected an estimated half a billion animals.

Students used fabric donated by the community to create the pouches and wraps for bats to take refuge inside.

"They got so excited that they could actually be apart when they feel just like they're second graders — to help someone all the way on the other side of the ocean," said Julia Goll, a district elementary library media specialist.

Goll who recently traveled to Australia says she made contacts during her time there. Upon hearing about the wildfires a parent suggested students get involved to help.

"The animals need a place to feel comfortable, feel like they have their home and their pouches," said teacher Chad Gilmore. "It's just something small on our end but it might make a big difference."

Students at Claggett Middle School sewed together the pouches for young kangaroos. They hope to ship them in the coming week.

The Garfield principal says they plan to send the wraps and pouches to the Animal Rescue Craft Guild in Australia.

"A lot of them have lost their mothers or even their lives so hopefully it's like a comforting spot where they can be and feel safe," said Graham Dennis, a middle school student.

Thunderstorms have helped to slow the pace of the fires, which have killed 28 people and an estimated one billion animals.