Lorain County school conducting internal investigation after staff worker takes lunch away from child

WELLINGTON, Ohio (WJW) — The Wellington Exempted Village School District superintendent tells the FOX 8 I-Team an investigation is underway to determine why a cafeteria staff member took a lunch away from a middle school student who allegedly owed $6.40.

“This should have never happened,” said schools superintendent Edward Weber. “The student went through the line, got his lunch, sat down and started eating. The staff member then took his lunch. That should not happen.”

Weber said the district’s policy allows students to run a credit up to $20.

The superintendent said there is video of the incident. He said there is an internal investigation taking place and the staff member could face discipline .

The father of the student is very upset. He spoke to FOX 8 but asked we don’t name him, saying his child is already embarrassed.

“I just hope it gets handled properly and not swept away,” the father said.

The superintendent says he hopes to have the investigation completed soon.