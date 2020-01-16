Lake effect starts this morning and lasts into the night; temperatures will drop into the 20s by this afternoon

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) - Wind are picking up this morning.

Temperatures are above freezing but will continue dropping throughout the day.

By 10 a.m. they'll drop to freezing and keep dropping.

By 4 p.m. it will be in the 20s.

The lake effect we'll see today will start between 7 and 9 a.m.

There won't be much accumulation from that.

By noon, the lake effect will pick up and we'll start to see some accumulation.

Lake effect will continue into the evening.

The heart of the snow belt could see up to 4 inches in some areas.

Most people will see at least an inch.

Stay tuned for freezing rain and accumulating snow this weekend.

 

