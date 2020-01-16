Lake effect snow falling overnight, accumulation expected

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Lake effect snow is the name of the game today. It will gradually taper before ending entirely early Friday morning. Parts of the snow belt could get up to 4″ where bands persist. Here is your latest snowfall forecast now through noon Friday:

Friday is going to be the ‘calm before the storm’.

*WEEKEND WINTRY MESS TIMELINE*

FRIDAY NIGHT/MIDDAY SATURDAY: snow/icy mix … (preliminary thinking) accumulations of 2-5″+ possible before the switchover to rain

PM SATURDAY: snow/icy mix change to rain

SATURDAY NIGHT – TUESDAY : Lake effect snow will be in full effect. Coming soon: Watch for this specific snowfall forecast! Snowblowers will be put to good use.

Here is the latest FOX 8-Day Forecast:

