Kenny’s on a Road Trip Adventure with Disney on Ice

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) -- Disney on Ice has skated into Northeast Ohio with another fun-filled show that takes the audience on a Road Trip Adventure to favorite Disney destinations. Coming along on the ride are many of your favorite Disney characters and Fox 8's Kenny Crumpton got a preview. Click here for ticket and show information.
