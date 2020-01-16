Kenny’s on a Road Trip Adventure with Disney on Ice

Posted 9:29 am, January 16, 2020, by
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) -- Disney on Ice has skated into Northeast Ohio with another fun-filled show that takes the audience on a Road Trip Adventure to favorite Disney destinations. Coming along on the ride are many of your favorite Disney characters and Fox 8's Kenny Crumpton got a preview. Click here for ticket and show information.

