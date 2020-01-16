× JCPenney closing Chapel Hill Mall store this spring

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — The only remaining anchor store at Chapel Hill Mall will be closing this spring.

According to JCPenney, the store will be closing on April 24.

The company tells FOX 8 the decision comes is the result of an ongoing review of their store portfolio.

JCPenney issued the following statement regarding the closure:

“As part of a standard annual review, JCPenney will be closing its store located at Chapel Hill Mall with an effective closing date of April 24. This decision is the result of an ongoing review of our store portfolio. It’s never easy to close a store, however, we feel this is a necessary business decision.”

This comes after just days after Summit County filed a foreclosure complaint on the mall when the owner refused to respond to questions about overdue taxes, water and sewer bills.

Officials say it will take $1 million to keep Chapel Hill open.

Additionally, for two consecutive months, tenants at Chapel Hill Mall received electricity shutoff notices from Ohio Edison due to failure to pay the electric bill.

The power company is now suing the mall owner, for breach of contract. The owner must pay off all of the debt to avoid foreclosure, or the mall could be re-sold.

Chapel Hill Mall already has a number of empty stores. According to the mall’s website, the mall currently features over 55 stores, as well as a carousel that can be ridden and an inside water fountain that is lit up.

