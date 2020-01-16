Iconic downtown Cleveland bridge went dark overnight, causing safety concerns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- The lights were out on an iconic downtown Cleveland bridge overnight, leading to concerns over safety.

All decorative lights and street lights were dark on the Detroit-Superior Bridge, raising safety concerns in a busy area for cars, cyclists, and pedestrians at all hours.

Cuyahoga County maintains decorative lights on the bridge, and the City of Cleveland is responsible for the street lights.

Neither received power from a Cleveland Public Power feeder line overnight.

CPP spokesperson Shelley Shockley said there was a fault in an underground cable that supplies power to the bridge, and crews were working on repairs Thursday afternoon.

It's not the first time. In August 2018, the bridge’s lights were out for about a week because of a similar problem.

Shockley said CPP expects power to be restored to the bridge sometime Thursday evening. She said CPP is not yet sure of an exact cause for the cable fault, but faults can result from things like corrosion and age.