I-TEAM video shows how police found local escaped inmate

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EASTLAKE, Ohio (WJW) - Police video released to the FOX 8 I-TEAM showing the moment investigators tracked down an inmate that they say escaped from a local jail and stole a patrol car. The video has not been seen before and takes you inside the search.

Back in December, Eastlake police say Joey Moran walked out of an unlocked cell. They say he had learned the security code to the police garage door and stole a patrol car. Police later found that car dumped in Cleveland and that led to a search on foot in and around a car lot on the northeast side.

“His telephone’s still pinging over here," an officer is heard saying in the video.

A citizen says, “He could be in one of the cars.”

The officer then responds, “I looked in every car.”

Then, after talking with a citizen, an officer took one more look inside a vehicle that had been checked before and found the wanted man hiding behind tinted glass.

The video shows the officer pull his gun and shout, “Let’s see your hands”.

Moran then surrenders to a group of officers and they take him back to jail.

The Eastlake Police Chief says investigators will go to a grand jury and are seeking charges for escape and for stealing the police car.

However, they don't expect any extra charges for stealing a patrol car since it did not have any weapons in it. Plus, there’s no indication the prisoner on the run used the lights or sirens or tried to make anyone think he was an officer.

Moran already had been facing charges for car theft and burglary.

After an internal review, one officer received a letter of discipline because of the escape and the Eastlake Chief has now changed some policies and security measures so this does not happen again.