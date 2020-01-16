Funeral arrangements set for Harley Dilly

Posted 2:53 pm, January 16, 2020, by , Updated at 02:58PM, January 16, 2020
PORT CLINTON, Ohio (WJW)-- Final arrangements have been made for 14-year-old Harley Dilly.

The Port Clinton teen captured the area's attention when he disappeared on Dec. 20, sparking a massive search involving federal investigators. Dilly was found dead in the chimney of a house across the street from his own home on Monday night. The Ottawa County Coroner's Office said he died of asphyxiation and the Port Clinton Police Department called it a sad accident.

Visitation for Harley will be Jan. 25 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Gerner-Wolf-Walker Funderal home on Washington Street. Private funeral services will be held at a later date.

A scholarship fund will be created in his name. Contributions can be made here.

