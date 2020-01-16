Fox Recipe Box: Creamy Vegan Soup

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) -- Creamy Vegan Soup is a silky smooth and creamy vegan soup made from a cauliflower base. This recipe is a great example of a way to incorporate more 'whole foods' into your diet. Research encourages us to move away from more processed foods to 'whole foods'. The Gathering Place is doing a 'whole food challenge' for individuals coping with cancer and this recipe fits into that challenge. The Gathering Place dietitian Beth Bennett showed Fox 8's Kristi Capel how to make this wholesome soup. The Gathering Place found the recipe here.
