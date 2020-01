Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOX 8 and Kaulig Giving are saluting Shamari Brazile as one of Cleveland's Own. The Cleveland Heights 14-year-old and her family will serve as ambassadors for the St. Baldrick Foundation this year.

She was diagnosed with bone cancer when she was 13 and endured 10 weeks of chemotherapy and surgery. Now, she's back on the Lacrosse Field and telling her story.

To nominate someone to be Cleveland's Own click here.