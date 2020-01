CLEVELAND (WJW) — Police are asking the public for help in locating a missing Cleveland man.

Allan B. Whitley, 67, was last seen around 9 a.m. Thursday.

Police say he has dementia and is considered missing and endangered.

He lives in the 3900 block of E. 188th Street and is known to frequent the Lee/Harvard/Judson area.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact authorities.