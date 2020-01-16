Cleveland EMS workers plan another march

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Cleveland emergency medical service employees are planning another march as they demand the city honor the union’s contract.

Protesters will march from EMS headquarters to Cleveland City Hall at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday.

The Cleveland Association of Rescue Employees, or C.A.R.E Local 1975, said recent court decision, in support of their legally-arbitrated and awarded contract, is still not being implemented by the city of Cleveland.

Close to 300 EMS workers and dispatchers have been working without a contract now for three years and nine months. C.A.R.E. members are still being compensated at 2015 wages and retro pay owed is more than $3 million.

The city has declined to comment, citing pending litigation.

