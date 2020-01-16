Bay Village police search for missing 72-year-old with Alzheimer’s

BAY VILLAGE, Ohio (WJW) — Bay Village police are searching for a missing 72-year-old woman who they consider endangered.

Virginia Gielow was last seen at her residence between 5:30 and 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

Police say she is possibly driving a copper Toyota Highlander with Ohio license plate FMW8210. A license plate reader picked up her vehicle at Lorain Road and Story Road in Fairview Park around 11:30 a.m.

She is 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Officials say she is possibly wearing a purple paisley shirt and dark blue jeans.

Gielow is reportedly in the early stages of Alzheimer’s, which has recently progressed. Bay Village police say she has made suicidal comments in the past few days.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact Bay Village Police at (440) 871-1234.