× 10-year-old Ashtabula girl who died of cancer remembered through blood drive

ASHTABULA, Ohio (WJW)– The American Red Cross will hold a special blood drive in memory of a 10-year-old Ashtbula girl.

Oliviah Hall was diagnosed with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer, at the age of 8. After more than a year of radiation treatment on her brain and spine, she passed away on Dec. 29, 2018.

During the 16 months following her diagnosis, Oliviah focused on helping others. She sang to other patients at the Cleveland Clinic, hosted toy drives and raised money for charity. She also planned to attend a blood drive in her honor before her death. More than 100 people donated in her memory.

“Hosting this blood drive in memory of Oliviah is a wonderful way to remind the community about the constant need for blood,” said Melissa Papini, account manager for the Northern Ohio Blood Services Region of the Red Cross.

The latest blood drive is scheduled for Jan. 24 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Ashtabula Towne Square, located at 3315 N. Ridge Rd. E.

More stories on Oliviah Hall here