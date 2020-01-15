Happening Now: Chase through morning rush hour ends in crash in Cleveland
Whitney Houston, The Doobie Brothers among 2020 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees

Posted 8:02 am, January 15, 2020, by , Updated at 08:03AM, January 15, 2020
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) -- The names of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's 2020 inductees were released Wednesday morning.

The inductees are:
-- Depeche Mode
-- The Doobie Brothers
-- Whitney Houston
-- Nine Inch Nails
-- The Notorious B.I.G.
-- T Rex

Four of the inductees were on the ballot for the first time: The Doobie Brothers, Whitney Houston, Notorius B.I.G. and T Rex.

Winning the Ahmet Ertegun Award were Irving Azoff and Jon Landau. The award honors songwriters, producers, disc jockeys, record executives, journalists and other industry professionals who have had a major influence on rock and roll.

The 35th Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will be May 2 at Public Auditorium in Cleveland. The ceremony will then be broadcast live for the first time on HBO on May 2 at 8 p.m.

Performances and special guests will be annonced at a later date.

Tickets go on sale to the public on Feb. 27 at 10 a.m. on ticketmaster.com.

