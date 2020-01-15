Wellington police search for armed robbery suspect

Posted 6:50 pm, January 15, 2020, by

Photo Gallery

Inline Inline Inline

WELLINGTON, Ohio (WJW) — Authorities are searching for a man who robbed a Wellington bank at gunpoint Wednesday afternoon.

Officials with the Cleveland Division of the FBI say the robbery occurred around 3:45 p.m. at Fifth Third Bank, located at 161 E. Herrick Street.

The man allegedly entered the bank, brandishing a revolver, and demanded money from the teller.

The teller complied and provided the suspect with an undisclosed amount of money.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect’s identity and whereabouts is asked to call Wellington Police Department at (440) 647-2244, the Cleveland Division of the FBI at (216) 522-1400, or Crime Stoppers.

Reward money is available for information leading to the successful identification and prosecution of the suspect.

Google Map for coordinates 41.168846 by -82.214902.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.