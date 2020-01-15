Wellington police search for armed robbery suspect

WELLINGTON, Ohio (WJW) — Authorities are searching for a man who robbed a Wellington bank at gunpoint Wednesday afternoon.

Officials with the Cleveland Division of the FBI say the robbery occurred around 3:45 p.m. at Fifth Third Bank, located at 161 E. Herrick Street.

The man allegedly entered the bank, brandishing a revolver, and demanded money from the teller.

The teller complied and provided the suspect with an undisclosed amount of money.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect’s identity and whereabouts is asked to call Wellington Police Department at (440) 647-2244, the Cleveland Division of the FBI at (216) 522-1400, or Crime Stoppers.

Reward money is available for information leading to the successful identification and prosecution of the suspect.