Thursday forecast: Grab your jacket! Snow and cold temps kick off your morning

CLEVELAND (WJW) - Some lake effect snow will continue through much of the day on Thursday.

Accumulations will start Thursday morning. A coating is possible for any NE Ohio location whereas the primary and secondary snow belts can prepare for 1-3″+.

Grab a warm coat on the way out the door. Here’s a look at your temps and wind chill forecast numbers:

Friday looks good before the next bigger weather system heads our way this weekend.

Speaking of the weekend: Colder air lending way to the change from snow/mix (AM Saturday) to rain (PM Saturday) to snow (Saturday night).

Those living in the snow belt will be revving up their snow blowers by late this weekend and early next week as a much colder weather pattern begins to set up shop for a few days.

Here is the latest FOX 8-Day Forecast:

