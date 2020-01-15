Suspects drive car into Walgreens in apparent smash and grab in Shaker Heights

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) - Shaker Heights police are investigating a smash and grab at a Walgreens on Chagrin Blvd. Wednesday morning.
Police responded around 4:15 a.m.
FOX 8 crews at the scene found a minivan driven into the front doors and left inside the building.
Police say a second van was used as a getaway vehicle.
Police found that van in the area of E. 109th St. and Notre Dame in Cleveland.
Officers scoured the area with a K9 officer.
Police have not confirmed if any suspects are in custody.
They have not said what, if anything, was taken.
