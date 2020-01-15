Show Info: January 15, 2020
David’s Chicken & Noodles
Spokes Cafe
406 S Broadway St., Medina 44256
https://www.ifpeace.com/
Winter Skin Care
Nicole Dzurko from Revival Body Care shares secrets to beautiful looking skin.
13337 Madison Ave., Lakewood 44107
Keeping Your Smart Home Safe
Tech Blogger, Elizabeth Orley, shares simple things you can do to make your home more secure from hackers.
Healthy Breakfast Options from Whole Foods
Josh Chung from Whole Foods Market shows how to jump start your day with a healthy breakfast.
Lineweaver Financial
9305 Sweet Valley Dr., Valley View
216-520-1711
https://www.lineweaver.net/
Hook & Ladder Jerky
Retired Cleveland Firefighter, Mark Bauman, shares his new passion … jerky!
Health and Fitness Equipment Centers
25543 Lorain Rd., North Olmsted 44070
https://healthandfitnessohio.com/