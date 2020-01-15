Shaker Heights police chase ends in crash; Two arrested

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW)-- A police chase in Shaker Heights ended in a crash Wednesday morning.

Shaker Heights police officers were called to Kendall Road at about 6:45 a.m. The 69-year-old victim told officers he noticed two male suspects going through his car and confronted them. The pair pulled out a gun and pushed the man, before taking items from his home, police said. They took off in the victim's car.

Police spotted the stole vehicle in Cleveland about an hour later. According to police, officers from Shaker Heights and Cleveland "tactically followed" the suspects until the car crashed on Woodland Avenue. No other vehicles were involved.

Both suspects were taken into custody. They were treated for injuries at a local hospital.