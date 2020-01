ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (WJW) — Raising Cane’s is opening a Rocky River location next month.

The popular chicken restaurant announced Monday that the grand opening will be on February 11.

It will be located at 21330 Center Ridge Road.

This will be the chain’s sixth location in Northeast Ohio. Raising Cane’s also has locations in Lakewood, Brooklyn, Canton, Kent and Strongsville.

Raising Cane’s also has restaurant locations throughout the state and nationwide.

