Police warn of email scam targeting Amazon shoppers

CUBA, N.Y. (WJW) — A police department in New York is warning the public about a scam involving popular online retailer Amazon.

The Cuba Police Department says the email scam targets Amazon shoppers and presents itself in a variety of ways, all of which appear to involve updating your payment information.

Officials shared three examples of scam emails that shoppers received:

Police say anyone with questions regarding their Amazon account should contact the company directly.

Customers are instructed to not access their Amazon accounts through the email and to delete it immediately upon receipt.