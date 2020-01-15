More than 100 cats seized from home in Cleveland, officials say

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland APL seized more than 100 cats from a house on Cleveland’s east side.

According to officials, investigators went to the property on Wednesday. They are not releasing the address at this time.

The animals are said to be malnourished and suffering from a variety of medical issues.

They have since been taken to the shelter where they will be examined by a vet.

Charges against the owner have not yet been filed.

Anyone who is interested in making a donation can call (216) 771-4616 or visit the APL’s website.