LSU investigating whether Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr. gave players cash after National Championship win

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WJW) — Louisiana State University is investigating after Cleveland Browns’ wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was seen giving bills to student-athletes following their College Football National Championship win on Monday night.

OBJ on the field after the title game, handing out cash to LSU football players. Video of the incident went viral as some people questioned if it was legal for college players to accept the money.

Someone please correct me if I am wrong, but isn’t that a violation of NCAA rules? #LSU #OBJ pic.twitter.com/8ReKgdglDN — 𝐆𝐄𝐍𝐄𝐑𝐀𝐋 𝐌𝐀𝐍𝐀𝐆𝐄𝐑 | 𝐌𝐀𝐉 (@TheMaj_NFL) January 14, 2020

LSU officials originally said the money was fake, however the school’s athletic department said on Wednesday that new information suggests that may not be the case.

LSU Athletics released the following statement to NFL Network’s Sr. Assignment Editor Andrew Groover regarding the incident:

“We are aware of the situation regarding Odell Beckham Jr. interacting with LSU student-athletes and others unaffiliated with the team following the championship game Monday night. Initial information suggested bills that were exchanged were novelty bills. Information and footage reviewed since shows apparent cash may have also been given to LSU student-athletes. We were in contact with the NCAA and the SEC immediately upon learning of this situation on which some of our student-athletes may have been placed in a compromising position. We are working with our student-athletes, the NCAA and the SEC in order to rectify the situation.”

This statement comes after now-former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow confirmed that that OBJ was handing out real money during an interview on Barstool Sports’ “Pardon My Take”

“I’m not a student-athlete anymore, so I can say yes,” Burrow said when asked whether or not he received any cash.

What does a Heisman winner do in the aftermath of winning a National Championship? Thanks again to SeatGeek Use code GRIT for $20 off your first order @SeatGeek https://t.co/WPO2ST7jCk pic.twitter.com/2nWx0qZlsA — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) January 15, 2020

OBJ played football for three seasons at LSU before being selected by the New York Giants 12th overall in the 2014 NFL draft. The Tigers did not win a national title during his time with the team.

