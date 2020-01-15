Kenny’s at ‘Zhug’ — A new Middle Eastern Mediterranean hot spot in town

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) -- There's a brand new restaurant on the Cleveland culinary scene and it's bringing the flavors of the Middle East and Mediterranean to town. Zhug is a new concept by acclaimed chef Doug Katz. Fox 8's Kenny Crumpton visited the Cleveland Heights restaurant and checked out the menu that offers a 'touch of Tel Aviv' right here in Northeast Ohio. Click here to learn more about Zhug.

