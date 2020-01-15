Former Ohio Boy Scout leader likely to be sentenced to 3 decades in prison in child porn case

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) - A former Boy Scouts of America staff member accused of filming children undressing at his home and other places is scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday.

Thomas Close, 39, pleaded guilty in federal court in September to sexual exploitation of children and receiving and distributing child pornography.

Under the terms of his plea agreement, Close is expected to be sentenced to between 27 and 33 years in prison.

Homeland Security received a tip that led to Close's arrest.

According to an affidavit, Close admitted to filming boys between 2011 and 2018.

Investigators say Close had five terabytes of child pornography on his computer.

A terabyte could hold about 500 hours of videos.

Sentencing is scheduled for 10 a.m.

