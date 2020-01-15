× Dave Matthews Band thanks fans for support after not making it into Rock Hall

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Dave Matthews Band thanked fans for their support after the list of 2020 inductees for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame were announced.

DMB topped the fan vote, but did not make it into the Rock Hall this time around.

“Congratulations to our fellow nominees that will be inducted into the Rock Hall in 2020. We want to express gratitude for all of our amazing fans and their support. We reached over a million fan votes. Thank you!” the band posted on Twitter on Wednesday.

Pat Benatar was second in fan voting. She was also snubbed.

This year’s inductees are: Depeche Mode, The Doobie Brothers, Whitney Houston, Nine Inch Nails, The Notorious B.I.G. and T Rex.

