Community members, city leaders show support for Maple Heights carjacking victim

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — It was an emotional start to Wednesday's Maple Heights City Council meeting. City leaders and the community came together to honor a woman who was the victim in a horrific attack.

Back in December, surveillance cameras were rolling outside the Magic Beauty Supply Store on Libby and Lee Roads.

Anne Thompson of Garfield Heights had just left kidney dialysis and stopped at the store on her way home.

Two men waited for her to get out of her car before they attacked her, taking off with her car and some valuable items.

Thompson says she is still dealing with the pain every day.

"I try not to cry because I know God has something for me, but with this whole experience with the car with my life, it's just scary," said Thompson.

Wednesday night, Maple Heights city leaders honored Thompson.

They showed her the city is committed to moving in a positive direction and helped replace some of the items she lost.

"We know in that act, you lost some important items. One of the things you lost was a heating blanket, wasn't it?...So, what we did, with our local businesses, we got you a heating blanket" said Councilman Stafford Shenett.

Thompson was very appreciative of all kindness she has received recently.

"The help from my friends and family is just wonderful. My sister has been my moral support, she's been my backbone, but to my friends, my family, I can say just thank you" Thompson said.

Five juveniles were taken into custody in the case.

Meanwhile, Thompson goes to dialysis three times a week. She is currently waiting for a new kidney.