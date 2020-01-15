× Cleveland mayor’s grandson pleads guilty to assault charge

CLEVELAND (WJW)–The grandson of Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson pleaded guilty to an assault charge on Wednesday.

Frank Q. Jackson, 23, was sentenced to 18 months probation. He was also sentenced to 90 days in jail, but 82 days were suspended, the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office said. He served eight days.

Police said the younger Jackson punched and choked an 18-year-old woman before hitting her with a metal truck hitch in June.

“We evaluated the testimony in the case and felt a misdemeanor assault was appropriate. As the testimony was offered, we had concerns about proving the elements of a felonious assault. We are satisfied with the resolution as is the victim,” the prosecutor’s office said in a statement.

Initially, Cleveland city prosecutors declined to file charges against the mayor’s grandson. Later, the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office announced he was indicted for felonious assault, abduction and failure to comply.

Frank Q. Jackson is also linked to the murder of 30-year-old Antonio Parra, of Warrensville Heights.

The investigation into the Aug. 28 homicide took police to the mayor home. According to country prosecutors, a vehicle seen leaving the scene is registered to Frank Q. Jackson. He claimed he sold the car prior to the murder.

Continuing coverage of this story here