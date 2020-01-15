Cleveland Heights officer honored for saving boy from burning home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW)-- A Cleveland Heights police officer was honored Wednesday for his heroism after he ran into a burning home to save a child's life.

Patrolman Josh Robertson received the Heroism Award from the State Fire Marshal.

“He didn't hesitate, he reacted instinctively, and he did all the right things to save that child's life,” State Fire Marshal Jeff Hussey said. “We just really wanted to make sure we recognized him for that.”

In July, Robertson and his partner were first to arrive to a house fire on Greyton Road to find smoke billowing from the home. The homeowner said her 6-year-old son was still trapped inside. Body camera video showed how Robertson rushed inside the home despite heavy smoke.

“I went in and hoped for the best and thought, I'll either grab him or run out of breath and have to retreat,” Robertson said.

The officer found the child, grabbed him and pulled him to safety. After reemerging from the house, the body camera video showed Robertson coughing from breathing in smoke. The child was treated and expected to make a full recovery.

Cleveland Heights Police Chief Annette Mecklenburg said Robertson’s actions make her proud and are an inspiration.

“If there was any delay in going in and rescuing that child, the consequences could have been devastating and the outcome very likely would've been different,” Mecklenburg said. “So, there's no doubt in anybody's mind that Joshua's actions are what saved that child's life.”

Robertson, who is married to FOX 8 News anchor Elizabeth Noreika, said he is humbled by the award and doesn’t consider himself a hero.

“I think I'm just doing my job like anybody else, any other officer, any firefighter, anybody else would've done,” Robertson said. “That's what we were trained to do, and that's what our calling is for.”