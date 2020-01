CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Cleveland police say a chase that started in Shaker Heights Wednesday morning in a crash in the 8200 block of Woodland Ave.

Cleveland police say it started at E. 121st and Parkview Ave., where Shaker Heights police pursued a stolen car.

The car crashed in a junkyard on Woodland.

Cleveland police say one suspect is in custody.

Two others ran from the scene, according to police.

