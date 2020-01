× Brunswick police search for missing 16-year-old girl

BRUNSWICK, Ohio (WJW)– The Brunswick Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing teen.

Grace Elizabeth Love, 16, was reported missing on Monday.

Police said she was last seen wearing black jeans, a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt and brown boots. She is 5 foot 6 and 200 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call 330-225-9111.