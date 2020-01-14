Spectrum truck driver pleads no contest in pedestrian’s death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WJW)-- The driver of a Spectrum utility truck that hit and killed a woman in Westlake pleaded no contest on Tuesday.

Tyler May, of Vermilion, is charged with vehicular manslaughter, which is a second-degree misdemeanor. It carries a possible sentence of three months in jail and a $250 fine.

The crash happened on Dec. 19, 2018 at Hamlet Lane and Detroit Road in Westlake. City officials said the 72-year-old victim was walking on the north side of the road when she was hit.

The woman was in town visiting for the holidays.

May was not speeding or driving recklessly, according to the Westlake law director. He was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol.