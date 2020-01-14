Show Info: January 14, 2020
Soup Season
Miss Hickory’s Tea Room LLC
14217 Mill Hollow Lane
Strongsville, OH 44136
(440) 668-3053
Miss Hickory’s Tea Room presents
A Frozen Tea Event
2-4p Sunday, Feb 23rd
Miss Hickory’s Tea Room, Strongsville
http://www.misshickorystearoom.com/
Winter Deep Cleaning
www.petalsweetcleaning.com, https://www.facebook.com/PetalSweetCleaning/
https://www.linkedin.com/company/petalsweet-cleaning/
https://www.instagram.com/petalsweetcleaning/
Twitter – @PetalSweetClean
Financial Resolutions
www.SmartGirlMoneyCoach.com
National Bagel Day
Celebrate National Bagel Day Wednesday, January 15th at Barry Bagels.
Buy one bagel & cream cheese and any drink and get a second bagel & cream cheese FREE!
Barry Bagels Avon
2100 Center Road
Avon, OH 44011
440.695.1167
The Gardeners Cottage
226 S Court St., Medina 44256
https://www.gardenerscottagemedina.com/
Great Scott Tavern
21801 Lakeshore Blvd, Euclid, OH 44123
www.GreatScottTavern.com
Mr. Zubs
795 W. Market St., Akron 44303
https://mrzubs.com/
Progressive Cleveland Boat Show & Fishing Expo
Jan 16-20th
I-X Center
www.clevelandboatshow.com.