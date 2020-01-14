Police chief announces press conference in Harley Dilly case

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PORT CLINTON, Ohio (WJW) -- The Port Clinton police chief said early Tuesday there will be a noon press conference to provide an update on the Harley Dilly case.

There was a heavy police presence in an unoccupied house on E. 5th Street Monday night. It's right across the street from the house Dilly lived with his family.

Early Tuesday, Police Chief Robert Hickman was seen walking out of the family's home.

Shortly after he walked out of the home, all the police vehicles left the scene.

It's unclear if investigators found anything inside the unoccupied house. On Monday night, police said there was no body and that the 14-year-old was still missing.

Harley was last seen leaving his house on the morning of Dec. 20. He did not make it to school that day.

For the last couple of weeks, Hickman has provided daily updates on Facebook. The fact that he called a press conference could mean there are significant developments in the case.

