‘Playing for Carley’: LSU reserves seat, shows tribute video in honor of former Browns reporter killed in plane crash

LAFAYETTE, La. (CNN) — The LSU Tigers were looking to win a national championship Monday — not just for themselves — but for Carley McCord, the daughter-in-law of the team’s offensive coordinator and a former Browns reporter who recently died in a plane crash.

McCord, 30, was one of five people killed in the crash that happened in December. The plane was traveling from LaFayette to Atlanta to watch LSU play in the Peach Bowl. McCord is the daughter-in-law of LSU offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger.

At Monday night’s College Football Payoff national championship game, a seat was reserved in the Superdome press box in her honor. Next to it, was a seat reserved for ESPN college football reporter Edward Aschoff, who passed away from pneumonia.

Two seats in the Superdome press box tonight have been reserved in memory of Carley McCord and Edward Aschoff. Aschoff, 34, died on Dec. 24 after a bout with pneumonia. McCord, 30, died on Dec. 28 in a plane accident. Both were widely respected and adored sports journalists. pic.twitter.com/FaMW3572zx — Amie Just (@Amie_Just) January 13, 2020

A video was also shown remembering McCord ahead of the game.

“She always loved LSU football,” her husband, Steve Ensminger Jr., said in the video. “The future, it was bright for sure.”

LSU beat Clemson, 42-25.

