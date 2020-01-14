× Man gets 18 months for Parma High School shooting threat

PARMA, Ohio (WJW)– A Pennsylvania man was sentenced on Tuesday for posting a threat about Parma High School.

Russell Delano Miley-Cruz, 22, of Scranton, received 18 months in prison and three years of supervised release. He was also ordered to reimburse the Parma Police Department for overtime while officers investigated the hoax.

“Making threats to commit a school shooting are not taken lightly by law enforcement as evidenced by this sentence handed down today,” said FBI Special Agent in Charge Eric Smith, in a news release on Tuesday. “Miley-Cruz induced fear in school personnel, students and their parents at Parma High School and wasted valuable law enforcement resources, and then he lied about being involved. Law enforcement would like to remind people to #thinkbeforeyoupost, hoax threats will be prosecuted.”

On April 11, 2018, Miley-Cruz sent a Snapchat message to a student warning of a shooting at Parma High School, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. He told the girl to pass the message along to her friends, “Because it could save lives.”

The threat spread and the following day, 1,200 of the school’s 1,553 students called out.

Investigators said Cruz-Miley also gave a fake phone number to Parma police, told a detective he received another threat and created a fake Facebook profile using a real Parma High School student’s photo.

Miley-Cruz’s attorney said it was his client’s misguided attempt to get a girl’s attention and he didn’t mean any harm.

