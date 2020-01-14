Concord Township man accused of killing mother and father of six children to face judge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Editor's Note: Watch the video above for previous coverage on this story.LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) - A preliminary hearing is scheduled Tuesday morning for Blake Sargi.

The 27-year-old is accused of shooting and killing Heavenly Goddess Murphy-Jackson and William Larondez Jackson Jr., January 4.

The sheriff's office said the suspect's stepmother called 911 to report the crime around 11 p.m. that night.

Investigators say both victims were shot in the head. They have not indicated a possible motive for the crime.

The couple leaves behind six children.

Sargi plead not guilty to the charges.

His bond was set at $10 million.

Court records show Sargi's family posted 10% of that bond so he could be released while he awaits trial.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for 7:30 a.m.

